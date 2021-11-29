Lululemon Files Patent Lawsuit Against Peloton

Athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report filed a patent lawsuit on Monday against Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report as the companies debate over designs of its attire.

Lululemon filed its lawsuit in the Central District of California and sought an injunction against Peloton’s infringement of the company’s intellectual property rights. The apparel maker also wants damages and other monetary relief and alleges that Peloton’s design of leggings and sports bras infringed on its patent designs.

Peloton shares closed Monday down 4.35% at $44.39. The stock is off more than 70% so far this year. Lululemon shares rose by 1.46% to end at $463.26, and are up more than 33% year-to-date.

Peloton filed its own lawsuit on Nov. 24 in Manhattan’s federal court on Wednesday, seeking a court declaration that the company has not infringed on any patents.

“On top of the numerous clear and obvious differences in design, Peloton and Lululemon’s brands and logos are also distinctive and well-recognized, making confusion between products a virtual impossibility,” Peloton said in the lawsuit.

Peloton has claimed its athletic apparel is easy to differentiate from Lulelemon and that the apparel maker’s merchandise is too “obvious” to receive patent protection.

Peloton launched a marketing effort for its apparel in 2021 and the two companies began their dispute afterwards.

In the lawsuit, Lululemon claims that Peloton’s infringement includes six of its patented designs.

“Instead, Peloton imitated several of Lululemon’s innovative designs and sold knock-offs of Lululemon’s products, claiming them as its own,” said Lululemon in the lawsuit.