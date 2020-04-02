Luckin Coffee Shares Plunge After China Launches Probe in Fake Sales Scandal

Luckin said fabricated sales worth more than $300 million are being investigated, and that investors can no longer reply on its prior financial guidance.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) - Get Report, a China-based rival to Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, said Thursday that it has launched an investigation into "fabricated sales" reports that could have totaled more than $300 million.

Nasdaq-listed Luckin said it's assessing the impact of the investigation into the fake sales, which is traces back to the second quarter of 2019 and is linked to its chief operating officer, on its current financial statements. However, it cautioned investors that they can no longer rely on the company's prior guidance.

The information identified at this preliminary stage of the Internal Investigation indicates that the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB2.2 billion ($310 million)," the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Certain costs and expenses were also substantially inflated by fabricated transactions during this period."

"The above figure has not been independently verified by the Special Committee, its advisors or the Company’s independent auditor, and is subject to change as the Internal Investigation proceeds," the company added.

Luckin shares plummeted more than 84% in pre-market trading following news of the investigation, to indicate an opening bell price of $4.18 each, giving it a market value of just over $1 billion.

Beijing-based Luckin listed on the Nasdaq in May of last year with a market value of $4.2 billion after pricing its IPO at $17 each.

Founded in 2017 by its current CEO, Qian Zhiya, Luckin has around 4,000 coffee outlets in China as it goes head-to-head with Starbucks in the world's biggest coffee market.

Luckin, which is backed by BlackRock (BLKB) - Get Report and Singapore's powerful sovereign wealth fund, estimates consumption will rise to 15.5 billion cups by 2023, nearly 80% higher than last year's record levels.