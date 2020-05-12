Luckin Coffee Fires CEO Amid 'Fake Sales' Scandal Probe At Starbucks Rival

Luckin Coffee said recent evidence "sheds more light on the fabricated transactions" it reported last month.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) - Get Report, the China-based rival to Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, fired its CEO Tuesday as it attempts to weather multiple probes into allegations that it fabricated more than $300 million in sales last year.

Luckin said CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian, as well as chief operating officer Jian Liu have left the company after its internal investigation "has brought to the attention of the Board evidence that sheds more light on the fabricated transactions" the company detailed in early April.

Luckin said at the time that it is assessing the impact of the investigation into the fake sales, which is traces back to the second quarter of 2019 and is linked to its COO, on its current financial statements.

"In addition to Ms. Qian and Mr. Liu, since the beginning of the Internal Investigation, the company has placed six other employees, who were involved in or had the knowledge of the fabricated transactions, on suspension or leave," Luckin said in a statement.

Luckin shares plummeted more than 75.5% on April 2 following news of its internal investigation to close at $6.40 each. They last traded at $4.39 each on April 6, giving it a market value of just over $1.1 billion.

Luckin has said it is "actively cooperating" with the State Administration for Market Regulation in Beijing after it reportedly raided the company's headquarters last month, a statement that followed a move by the China Securities Regulatory Commission to investigate fraud claims linked to Luckin's April 2 admission that around RMB2.2 billion ($310 million may bane been fabricated in a scheme linked to its former COO.

Beijing-based Luckin listed on the Nasdaq in May of last year with a market value of $4.2 billion after pricing its IPO at $17 each. It raised another $1.1 billion in a secondary offering in early January.

Founded in 2017 by its current CEO, Qian Zhiya, Luckin has around 4,500 coffee outlets in China as it goes head-to-head with Starbucks in the world's biggest coffee market.

Luckin, which is backed by BlackRock BLKB and Singapore's powerful sovereign wealth fund, estimates consumption will rise to 15.5 billion cups by 2023, nearly 80% higher than last year's record levels.

Research firm Muddy Waters, which is headed by Carson Block, first alerted investors to allegations of fraud a Luckin in late January, calling the company a "fundamentally broken business" that was attempting to "instill the culture of coffee into China through cut-throat discounts and free giveaways".