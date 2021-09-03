September 3, 2021
Jim Cramer Says Williams-Sonoma Is a Reopening Winner
Luck is for Traders; Investors Need Patience

When your stocks are down, it's important to check their fundamentals.
Luck is for Traders. Investors Need Patience.

Chance can affect your returns, but it's not a good idea to count on it.

Timothy Collins at RealMoney puts it this way: "Luck has a role in the markets, but I find it plays a larger role in trading than investing.” 

Recently, Collins writes, he has watched several of his small-cap investments falter. They simply haven’t performed the way he hoped in recent weeks. While that’s not great -- no one likes to see their prices listed in red -- it’s also not a disaster.

"If my time frame is 12 months to five years, then I need to be right about my fundamental analysis, not lucky. When I look at small names like Draganfly  DRPO, Cybin  CYBN, CurrencyWorks CWRK , GT Biopharma  GTBP, and Juva Life JUVAF, all down hard over the past few weeks to few months, the question I'm asking is: Have the fundamentals changed?"

The answer?

"In every case the answer was "yes," but they were for the better. The companies either raised money or progressed on their roadmaps. While I was disappointed in how three of those five priced raises, in hindsight those raises now occurred at significantly higher prices than the current prices. That cash will come in handy for growth or even acquisition opportunities."

Short-term price action would only be a problem if Collins intended to flip these stocks right away. Since he plans on holding them over the long term, the question is not “how is the price doing today?”

The correct question is “how is the company doing?”

