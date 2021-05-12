TheStreet home
Lucira Health Higher as At-Home COVID Test Is Sold on Amazon

Lucira Health's 30-minute at-home COVID test received emergency-use authorization from the FDA. The stock is higher.
Shares of Lucira Health  (LHDX) - Get Report jumped Wednesday after the medical device maker said its at-home COVID-19 test would be available for sale on Amazon.  (AMZN) - Get Report 

The Lucira Check It test kit provides a PCR-quality test result at home in 30 minutes or less. Test takers can also receive a free verified test result via text on their phone for work or travel. 

The kit is "the first at-home COVID-19 self-test to provide an on-the-spot result with molecular accuracy available to millions of U.S. customers on Amazon," Chief Executive Erik Engelson said in a statement. 

Lucira shares at last check were up 18% to $6.01. 

The Emeryville, Calif., company focuses on developing and commercializing test kits for infectious diseases. 

The Check It test kit is available over the counter in the U.S. The test costs $55 on Amazon's site.

Lucira's prescription version was the first prescription molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 given emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that could be self-administered by consumers at home or used in a doctor's office, the company said. 

Earlier this month, Precipio  (PRPO) - Get Report said it launched its own COVID-19 rapid antibody test on Amazon's business platform. 

The 20-minute antibody test, which is made by Nirmidas Biotech of Palo Alto, Calif., was the first U.S.-based test to receive emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for point-of-care, the company said in a statement.

