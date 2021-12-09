Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
3 Small Businesses Challenges Brewing in 2022
3 Small Businesses Challenges Brewing in 2022
Publish date:

Lucid Stock Lower After $1.75B Convertible-Note Offering

Lucid earlier this week said it received an SEC subpoena regarding its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital.
Author:

Shares of Lucid Group  (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report dropped on Thursday after the electric-vehicle producer proposed to offer $1.75 billion of convertible senior notes.

Lucid shares at last check were down 10% to $40.16. 

The notes, due 2026, are to be sold in a private offering to institutional buyers. 

Lucid also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option on an additional $262.5 million of notes. 

The Newark, Calif., company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to "finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more new or existing 'Eligible Green Investments.'"

TheStreet Recommends

Those green investments include "the development, manufacture, or distribution of products, key components, and machinery related to electric vehicles or energy storage systems, as well as investments and expenditures related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable water and waste management."

Why Lucid's CEO Thinks He Can Take On Tesla

Earlier this week, Lucid shares dropped after the luxury-electric-car maker said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission linked to a probe into its July merger with Churchill Capital.

Lucid went public in July following a merger with Churchill, a so-called a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein. Lucid was founded as Atieva in 2007 by former Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report executive Bernard Tse.

SPACs, or blank-check companies, are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.

American Airlines Debuts Boeing 787 Dreamliner for New Routes
MARKETS
BAAAL

Boeing Stock Slides As American Airlines Cuts International Routes On 787 Dreamliner Delays

China Evergrande Raises US$273 Million With Exit From HengTen As Creditors Await Payments On Local And Offshore Debt
INVESTING
EGRNF

Evergrande Defaults on Its Debt, Fitch Ratings Says

NYSE Traders Lead
MARKETS
AAPLAMZNGME

Dow, Tech Stocks Slide As Three-Day Rally Stalls Amid COVID, Inflation Focus

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING
BAAALUAL

American Air to Pare Overseas Routes Due to Boeing Delivery Delays

Gamestop Lead
MARKETS
GMEAMCHOOD

GameStop Stock Slides After Wider Q3 Loss, SEC Trading Activity Subpoena

Rent the Runway Lead
MARKETS
RENT

Rent The Runway Stock Tumbles After Q3 Loss, Active Subscriber Declines

3 ETFs to Buy on CVS Earnings
MARKETS
CVS

CVS Stock Jumps On Dividend Boost, New $10 Billion Buyback Plan, Solid 2022 Profit Outlook

Tecnoglass Lead
MARKETS
TGLSGMNKLA

Tecnoglass Stock Plunges As Hindenburg Research Issues Short Report