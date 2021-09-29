Lucid Begins Producing Cars, Expects Deliveries Next Month

Lucid has more than 13,000 reservations for its Lucid Air and boosted planned output of the Dream Edition to 520.

Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares rose Wednesday after the producer of luxury electric vehicles said it had begun production and expected deliveries to begin in October.

Lucid said it has received more than 13,000 reservations for its Lucid Air and increased the planned production of the Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released its official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range. It's the longest range for any electric car the EPA rates: 520 miles on a single charge, more than 100 miles more than its closest competitor, Lucid said.

The Air Dream Edition Performance and Lucid Air Grand Touring also finished ahead of competitors, the company said.

Lucid recently traded at $25.97, up 6%. It had slumped 9% in the past three months amid concern about valuation. But it has more than doubled (up 145%) year to date amid investor enthusiasm for EVs.

Earlier this month, Bank of America initiated coverage of Lucid with a buy rating and $30 price target.

That rating is based on an enterprise-value-to-sales multiple of about 3 times and an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda multiple of about 37 times on Bank of America's 2025 estimates, analyst John Murphy wrote.

“These are a premium to Tesla’s (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report early trading multiples and to average multiples from EV original-equipment-manufacturer, SPAC peers, but still a notable discount to TSLA’s recent trading multiples on a forward five-year basis.”

The rating “reflects our view of LCID as one of the most legitimate startup EV automakers,” Murphy said.

Lucid went public in July, following a merger with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital.

SPACs, or blank-check companies, are formed for the express purpose of finding and merging with an operating partner. The idea is to speed the operating company to the public markets and avoid the extended process of a traditional initial public offering.