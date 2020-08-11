Lucid's Electric Vehicle Will Have Record Range of 517 Miles

Lucid Motors, an electric car company, said Tuesday that its first commercial vehicle, the Lucid Air, will have a record range of 517 miles on a single charge.

It plans to reveal the final version of the car Sept. 9, and to begin production near the end of the year.

“We sent the Lucid Air for independent range testing at FEV North America, a leading provider of engineering services in Auburn Hills, Michigan,” Lucid said in a posting on its web site.

FEV “confirmed our computer modeling,” the company said. “They verified an estimated EPA range of 517 miles on a single charge.”

Axios reported that number was “about 115 miles farther than Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report longest-range Model S, but more important, the efficiency breakthrough could enable the arrival of more affordable EVs [electronic vehicles] in the future.”

“How did we do it? The answer is Lucid’s proprietary technology, along with careful engineering of every aspect of the Air’s performance and efficiency,” the company said.

“Starting with the in-house development of an industry-leading drivetrain, Lucid miniaturized and integrated the Air’s motors, transmission, and inverter, and paired this with an ultra-high, 900+ volt architecture to achieve unmatched compactness and efficiency.”

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, who previously served as vice president of engineering at Tesla, has said the Air will outmatch Tesla's sedan for interior luxury. He said it will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and begin at more than $100,000, Business Insider reported.