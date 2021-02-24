Lowe's Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Repeats 2021 Profit Guidance

Lowe's followed its larger rival, Home Depot, in posting stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, but repeated its 2021 profit forecast from last December.

Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on February 1 were pegged at $1.33 per share, a 41.5% increase from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.21 per share. Group revenues, Lowe's said, rose 26.6% to $20.3 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $19.5 billion tally.

Same store sales, Lowe's said, rose 28.1% from last year, Lowe's said, again beating the Refintiv forecast of 21.2%.

"Strong execution enabled us to meet broad-based demand driven by the continued consumer focus on the home, with growth over 16% in all merchandising departments, over 19% across all U.S. regions and 121% on Lowes.com," said CEO Marvin Ellison. "I would like to thank our front-line associates for their continued dedication to serving our customers and communities and supporting safety in our stores."

"I am pleased with our progress in 2020 as we generated nearly $90 billion in sales, with annual sales growth of over $17 billion, while also enhancing our operating efficiency," he added. "Looking ahead to 2021, we expect to grow market share and drive further operating margin expansion."

Lowe's shares were marked 0.35% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $168.00.

Lowe's reiterated its 2021 profit forecasts, published in December, of $86 billion in total sales and adjusted earnings of around $9.90 per share.

Lowe's larger rival, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, said yesterday that COVID uncertainty -- which many investors read as an improving vaccine rollout and the near-term resumption of pre-pandemic business conditions -- kept it from issuing a 2021 profit forecast, even as it reported a 24.5% surge in same-store sales that powered a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter bottom line of $2.65 per share and Street-beating revenues of $32.3 billion.