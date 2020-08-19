Lowe's Tops Q2 Earnings Forecasts as Online Sales Surge

Lowe's followed Home Depot and Walmart in riding a surge in online sales over the peak of the coronavirus pandemic to record stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday as customers focused on home repair boosted same-store sales more than 35% amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July were pegged at $3.75 per share, up 74.4% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.93 per share. Group revenues, Lowe's said, rose 30% to $27.3 billion, a figure that came in well above analysts' estimates of a $24.2 billion tally.

Same store sales in the U.S. rose 35.1% from last year, Lowe's said, while online sales surged 135% from levels recorded over the second quarter of 2019.

"Our highest priority has always been protecting the health and safety of our associates and customers through a safe store environment and shopping experience,' said CEO Marvin Ellison. "We are incredibly proud of our associates, and we are grateful for their hard work and ongoing commitment to safety."

"We delivered very strong second quarter results, with all merchandising divisions posting comparable sales growth exceeding 20% and all U.S. geographic regions delivering comparable sales growth of at least 30%," he added. "Sales were driven by a consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities, and wallet share shift away from other discretionary spending. Through our retail fundamentals strategy, we have dramatically improved our technology and operational platforms, which enabled us to meet customer demand and grow our business."

Lowe's shares were marked 2.3% in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $161.50 each, a move that extends the stock's year-to-date gain to around 34.9%.

Lowe's , which pulled its full-year earnings guidance in May, said "limited visibility into future business trends in this unprecedented operating environment" mean that any current forecast would result in "an unusually wide range of potential outcomes for 2020 financial performance."

Lowe's larger rival, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, blasted Wall Street forecasts yesterday with second quarter earnings of $4.33 billion and the best same store sales gains in at least 20 years.

Home Depot's overall revenues rose 24.75% to $38.1 billion as coronavirus lockdowns, and soaring house prices, enticed more buyers to spend cash on hoe repair projects.