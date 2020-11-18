Lowe's Shares Tumble On Narrow Q3 Earnings Miss, 2020 Outlook

Lowe's said it sees holiday quarter profits in the region of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, a muted outlook that followed a narrow third quarter earnings miss.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) - Get Report posted modestly softer-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but a muted holiday season outlook sent shares sharply lower in pre-market trading.

Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on November 1 were pegged at $1.98 per share, a 40.4% increase from the same period last year but one penny shy of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Lowe's said, rose 28.2% to $22.3 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $21.25 billion tally.

Looking into the final months of the year, Lowe's said its sees comparable sales growth of between 15% and 20%, and adjusted earnings per share of between $1.10 and $1.20, compared to a Refinitiv forecast of $1.17 per share.

"Strong execution enabled us to meet continued broad-based demand, as we delivered over 15% growth in all merchandising departments, over 20% growth across all geographic regions. and triple-digit growth online," said CEO Marvin Ellison. "We continued to invest in the future growth of the company, including a $100 million investment in the quarter as part of an ongoing effort to reset the layout of our U.S. stores, making them easier to shop with improved product adjacencies, especially for Pro customers."

"Our omni-channel transformation continued in the third quarter with further investments in Lowes.com and our supply chain," he added. "I remain confident that we are making the right strategic investments to deliver sustainable, long-term growth. I would also like to thank our outstanding frontline associates for their unwavering commitment to customer service and safety."

Lowe's shares were marked 6.2% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $150.00 each.