Skip to main content
Are High Oil Prices Enough to Cause a Recession?
Are High Oil Prices Enough to Cause a Recession?

Lowe's Stock Slips After Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates

Lowe's shares were lower after the home-improvement chain reported Q1 net income exceeded estimates while revenue came up short.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Lowe's  (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report shares were gently lower after the home-improvement chain reported fiscal-first-quarter net income exceeded analyst estimates while total revenue lagged expectations.

Sales in the quarter "were in line with our expectations, excluding our outdoor seasonal categories," which were hurt by unseasonably cold weather in April, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

"Now that's spring has finally arrived, we are pleased with the improved sales trends we are seeing in May."

For the quarter ended April 29, the Mooresville, N.C., chain earned $3.51 a share, compared with $3.21 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Net sales slipped to $23.66 billion from $24.42 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of earnings of $3.22 a share on revenue of $23.76 billion.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Comparable sales slipped 4%. The FactSet survey had been looking for a decline of 2.5%.

At last check Lowe's shares were trading off 2.1% around $190. The stock's 52-week low around $182 was set last August.

On Tuesday rival Home Depot  (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance amid a still-elevated domestic housing market.

Lowe's affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023. The company expects to earn $13.10 to $13.60 a share on revenue of $97 billion to $99 billion. A 53rd week in the current fiscal year should add $1 billion to $1.5 billion to total sales.

The FactSet survey for the fiscal year is looking for earnings of $13.34 a share on revenue of $98.11 billion.

stocks rise asset management sh
JIM CRAMER
AAPLTSLAUAL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/17: Apple, Tesla, Disney

By Scott Rutt
Netflix Flop Lead JS
INVESTING
NFLX

Fresh Netflix Layoffs Hit as Company Struggles to Regain Footing

By Michael Tedder
Walmart Lead
INVESTING
WMT

Worried About Gas Prices? Walmart Is Too

By Tony Owusu
The Scout Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
VLKAFTSLARIVN

Volkswagen Provokes Good Controversy for Ford and GM

By Rob Lenihan
Bob Chapek Mickey Mouse Lead
INVESTING
DISCCZWBD

Disney+ Is Open to Advertising, With a Few Big Exceptions

By Michael Tedder
Cadillac's 2023 LYRIQ Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
GMTSLAVWAGY

GM Sharpens a New Weapon to Surprise Tesla and Ford

By Rob Lenihan
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAWMT

Stock Market Today - 5/17: Stocks End Higher On Growth Relief; Walmart Sounds Alarm on Inflation Impact

By Martin Baccardax
Starbucks Chocolate Drink Lead JS
INVESTING
SBUX

We Tried Starbucks' Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

By Daniel Kline and Veronika Bondarenko