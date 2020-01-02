Lowe's Plans to Hire 53,000 Full-Time, Part-Time and Seasonal Workers for Spring

The Mooresville, N.C., home-improvement retailer said that in 2019, about half the seasonal hires it made converted to permanent employees.

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) - Get Report said Thursday it planned to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers across its more than 1,700 U.S. stores for spring.

The Mooresville, N.C., home-improvement retailer said stores in Florida, Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Alabama and Georgia, where spring weather typically arrives earliest, will hold the first walk-in hiring events, on Jan. 8.

The shares at last check were little changed at $119.68.

Candidates may receive on-the-spot offers during this open interview process, the company said.

Lowe's will host additional hiring events at stores in the remaining U.S. regions on Jan. 15, Feb. 5, Feb. 19 and March 4.

Available in-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders.

All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe's' quarterly bonus program. Lowe's seasonal associates receive competitive pay and a 10% employee discount, the company said.

Seasonal positions typically run through the summer. In 2019, about half of its seasonal hires converted to permanent employees, Lowe's said.

Full-time and part-time year-round positions are also available and include department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, customer-service associates and merchandise-service associates.

Lowe's also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical and HVAC.

Nearly 200 current store managers started as seasonal associates, Lowe's said.

Lowe's and related businesses operate and service more than 2,200 home-improvement and hardware stores employing some 300,000 associates.

"Spring is the busiest season for home-improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe's," said Jennifer Weber, Lowe's executive vice president for human resources, in a statement.