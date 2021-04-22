Lowe's Buys Stainmaster as Latest Private-Label Brand

Lowe's acquired the premium and luxury carpet brand Stainmaster, turning its 10-year exclusive brand partnership into a private-label-brand buy.

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report said on Thursday that it acquired the carpet brand Stainmaster as part of its total home strategy.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Stainmaster is a Woodbury, N.Y., premium and luxury carpet brand.

Lowe’s, the North Wilkesboro, N.C.., home improvement retailer, has been the only national retailer to carry Stainmaster carpets in a decade-long collaboration.

Lowe's will take on Stainmaster as a private in-house brand, a strategy that's become a trend across industries within the past year.

The deal includes all Stainmaster-brand-related intellectual property and all related trademarks and sub-brands, Lowe's said in a statement.

Stainmaster is a unit of Invista, the Wichita, Kan., chemicals, fabrics and fibers producer. Invista in turn is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, the closely held Wichita tech and industrial conglomerate.

“At a time when home has never been more important, customers are increasingly looking for high-performance products to meet their evolving needs and expectations,” Lowe's president and chief executive, Marvin R. Ellison, said in a statement.

“We see great potential to leverage and extend the Stainmaster brand into other product areas to further serve our customers and deliver on our Total Home strategy,” he added.

Stainmaster joins Lowe's' family of private brands, alongside names including allen + roth, Project Source and Harbor Breeze, Lowe's senior vice president of global merchandising, Sarah Dodd, said in a statement.

Lowe's saw full-year sales of nearly $90 billion in 2020.

At last check Lowe's shares were trading 0.95% lower at $201.98.