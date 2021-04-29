Lowe's to Hire 50,000 Staff, Sets Hiring Event for May 4

Lowe's plans to hire 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store staff. It scheduled a national hiring event for May 4.

Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report said on Thursday it scheduled a national hiring event May 4 to onboard more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store staffers.

The in-person event will take place at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Candidates will be able to apply, meet hiring managers, speak with associates, and receive on-the-spot offers.

The Mooresville, N.C., home-improvement retailer, which has hired more than 90,000 employees over the past year, said this hiring spike is for spring, its busiest season.

The company said roles are available for qualified applicants 18 years or older, spanning students and military-service members to retirees. The jobs include overnight and daytime roles.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors, and professional sales roles, Lowe’s added.

“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe's,” Lowe's executive vice president of human resources, Janice Dupré said in a statement.

Lowe's said it provides development and career advancement opportunities at all staff levels, in addition to health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time employees.

The company also invested nearly $1.3 billion in financial support for associates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last check Lowe's shares were trading 1.3% higher at $198.57.