French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is debuting a £750 ($960) face shield to help protect against coronavirus on Oct. 30.

The LV Shield includes an "elasticated, monogrammed strap" that goes around the user's head, according to Vogue, and golden studs that are engraved with the luxury brand's logo.

The visor also transitions from clear to dark depending on sunlight conditions and can be flipped upwards to be worn as a peaked cap.

A regular hat from Vuitton costs about $700 and glasses cost about $800.

This isn't LVMH's, the parent company of Vuitton and Christian Dior, first foray into protective equipment. In March, the company said it was helping make hand sanitizer in its perfume factories to help with the pandemic effort.

In April, Louis Vuitton's U.S. factories were opened to produce non-surgical cloth face masks.

Earlier this week, Tiffany (TIF) - Get Report said it plans to sue LVMH over stalling and then reneging on its proposed $16 billion takeover offer.

In a statement, Tiffany said it has filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against LVMH and related entities, alleging the designer-brand fashion icon has intentionally delayed the deal, most recently because of tariff concerns.

The lawsuit follows several delays by LVMH to push back the deal amid the coronavirus pandemic and what LVMH has said have been difficulties in filing for antitrust clearance with European regulators.

It also follows LVMH’s announcement on Monday that it needs to delay the closing to Jan. 6 in order to support the French Foreign Affairs department’s intentions to dissuade the U.S. from imposing tariff sanctions on luxury goods imported from France.