New Theme Park Seeks to Take on Disney and Universal

If Disney tickets are too big for your budget, read this.

Though there's no such thing as too many visits to your favorite theme park, there are times when even the biggest Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report fan might crave something new.

Disney understands this, which is why it's constantly introducing new elements into its parks, from wildly immersive Star Wars hotels to exclusive "private jet" adventures.

And while leaning into a wealthier customer may be a delight for the folks these experiences are designed for, those less financially fortunate may be feeling a little left out.

Universal (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report has been busy at work with a somewhat similar formula, building up its Harry Potter offerings even further and nudging up certain costs.

But the Orlando, Fla., park has yet to unveil anything quite as pricey as Disney's Star Wars hotel experience.

Of course, just because these are two of the best known parks doesn't mean they're your only option for entertainment.

In fact, a new park just opened its doors near Waterloo, Iowa, two hours northeast of Des Moines, and it's got everything from rollercoasters to playgrounds to offer.

Even better, admission is less than half that of Disney, so if inflation has you wondering how you're going to afford a family vacation this year, this could be an ideal solution.

Lost Island

Welcome to Lost Island

The new park, which just opened on June 18, is called the Lost Island Theme Park and is a part of the Lost Island Waterpark brand.

The 80-acre park has five themed "realms" inspired by the elements of fire, water, air, and earth, as well as a fifth area called Tamariki, dedicated to the theme of balance.

The park has one attraction from the well-known ride creators Sally Dark Rides as well. Called "Volkanu - Quest For The Golden Idol," this ride will be in the park's fire area and is an Indiana Jonesesque adventure that sends riders on a quest to recover an ancient statue from the claws of evil.

Lost Island

The park has a total of 26 rides to offer, including seven just for kids as well as spinners, a ferris wheel, bumper cars, a top spin, and more.

A Park Visit at a Reasonable Cost

While Lost Island appears to have a lot to offer, perhaps one of the true standouts is its cost. Booking online is $45 a person, and children 3 and under enter free. If you wait to pay until you get to the gate, the price goes up to $52, although members of the military and senior citizens get a discounted rate of $47.

Perhaps the best deal of all is Lost Island's Park Hopper pass, which is $55 a day for both adults and children and gives guests access to both the amusement and water parks. For comparison, a one-day pass with the Park Hopper option added at Disney is currently $174 to $205 depending on the date you choose.

Of course, Lost Island can't offer quite as much as a Disney visit can, so one could argue that at Disney you're simply paying to have access to more to do.

But while that is certainly true, if you'd like an option for a vacation that won't put you in debt, you might want to check out flights to Iowa.