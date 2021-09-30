Lordstown Motors jumps as the electric vehicle maker reportedly seeks to sell its Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group.

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report jumped Thursday as the electric vehicle maker reportedly seeks to sell its Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group.

Shares of Lordstown at last check were 7.3% higher at $7.90. They've traded on Thursday up as much as 21% at $8.93. Year to date the stock is down about 60%.

The companies are expected to announce a deal sometime Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The value of the deal wasn't disclosed.

Lordstown purchased the plant from General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report in late 2019. GM opened the plant in 1996.

Lordstown came under investigation this summer. The Securities and Exchange Commission sought information regarding the merger between DiamondPeak and Legacy Lordstown as well as the reported vehicle preorders the company received.

The company eventually ousted Founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns over misstatements he made about the preorders for the company's flagship electric pickup truck, Endurance.

Lordstown's merger with DiamondPeak was a SPAC transaction that led to a public listing for Lordstown.

The SEC inquiry followed short-seller Hindenburg Research's claims that Lordstown's reported preorders were inflated.

In July, the company said that hedge fund YA II PN Ltd. committed to buying up to $400 million of the company's stock over three years.

Under terms of the deal, YA can receive about 35 million Lordstown shares upon execution of the agreement, subject to the approval of Lordstown shareholders, and a small discount on the shares whenever they are purchased.