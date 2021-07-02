Lordstown Motors Drops as Justice Department Reportedly Opens Probe

Lordstown Motors reportedly is being probed by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report dropped Friday following a report that the Justice Department was investigating the electric truck maker.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is conducting the inquiry, sources told Dow Jones on Friday, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Lordstown shares dropped Friday by 9.55% to $9.35.

A spokesman for Lordstown Motors didn't comment on the Justice Department's

probe, according to Dow Jones.

The company previously stated that it is also was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC first requested information from the company in February and has issued subpoenas over its representations about preorders and its public debut last year.

SEC filings showed that five of its top executives sold more than $8 million worth of stock in February, including former CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez. The trades came before the company's mid-March earnings report, which was its first as a public company.

In June, the company said two top executives would step down, and a week after Lordstown warned in a regulatory filing that it might not be able to continue as a going concern, sending shares down sharply.

Hindenburg Research issued a sharply critical report on Lordstown in March, declaring that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities." The firm also said it had shorted Lordstown stock.