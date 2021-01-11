TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Lordstown Revs Up as It Exceeds 100,000 Electric-Pickup Orders

Lordstown Motors has received more than 100,000 orders for its electric pickup, with the average order size nearly 600 vehicles per fleet.
Author:
Publish date:

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report shifted into high gear Monday after the electric-vehicle maker said it received more 100,000 nonbinding production reservations from commercial fleets for its Endurance pickup truck.

Shares of the Lordstown, Ohio, company at last check leaped 23% to $27.

The average order size is nearly 600 vehicles per fleet, Lordstown said.

After successful prototype and alpha builds, the company said it was now building the first beta Endurance vehicles and is on track to start production in September.

The initial Endurance is a crew cab configuration with medium bed length, priced at $45,000 after federal rebate.

“Receiving 100,000 preorders from commercial fleets for a truck like the Endurance is unprecedented in automotive history,” Chief Executive Steve Burns said in a statement. 

“Adding in the interest we have from federal, state, municipal and military fleets on top of that, I think you can see why we feel that we are about to revolutionize the pickup truck industry.”

Last week, the Cincinnati fleet-management company Mike Albert Fleet Solutions said it entered an agreement for delivery of a "significant quantity" of the Lordstown Endurance pickup model. 

Jeff Hart, president of Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, said in a statement that "[like] us, [Lordstown] firmly [believes] EVs are the very near and bright future for a growing number of commercial fleets."

Lordstown Motors went public on Nasdaq in October through a merger with a SPAC, or special-purpose-acquisition company.

The company, launched in November 2019, acquired a plant that General Motors  (GM) - Get Report had closed in March 2019.

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Sued by Parler After Site Is Removed From Servers, Shuts

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Carnival Holds Up on Earnings but Here’s What Traders Need to See

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Off Record Highs as Investors Confront Risks to Record Rally

Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts Lead
INVESTING

Ben & Jerry's Digs Into Pet Food With New Doggie Ice Cream

President Donald Trump has used an executive order to bar Americans from investing in 35 Chinese companies deemed to have military ties. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Twitter Falls After Trump Ban

Crocs Lead
INVESTING

Eli Lilly, Office Depot, Crocs: 5 Gainers for Monday

Boeing's China Aviation Business In The Spotlight After Beijing Announces Sanctions On Defence Unit
STOCKS

Boeing Falls - Black Boxes of Crashed Indonesia Plane Are Located

Twitter and Coronavirus
INVESTING

How to Trade Facebook and Twitter as They Tangle With Politics