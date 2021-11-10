Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
3 Market Catalysts to Watch Wednesday
3 Market Catalysts to Watch Wednesday
Publish date:

Lordstown Motors Names Edward Hightower as New President

Lordstown Motors appoints auto industry Edward Hightower as new president, replacing Rich Schmidt.
Author:

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report was off slightly Wednesday as the electric truck maker announced several executive appointments including the hiring of an auto industry veteran as its new president.

Share of the Ohio company were down slightly to $5.66 at last check.

Edward Hightower will become Lordstown's president effective Nov. 29, replacing Rich Schmidt, who has stepped down from the position.

Hightower has 30 years of experience serving in product development, engineering, manufacturing and commercial, the company said in a statement, as well as serving in senior executive roles between Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, BMW, and General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report

He led GM’s $15 billion global crossovers business as the executive chief engineer and vehicle line executive. He is  currently managing director of Motoring Ventures LLC, a consulting firm, and has been advising Lordstown.

Shea Burns has been appointed as senior vice president of operations. Burns has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, including vehicle launch leader at Ford and senior director of quality and director of engineering operations at Meritor.

TheStreet Recommends

Jane Ritson-Parsons, who has been chief operating officer, has been appointed to the newly-created position of executive vice president–chief commercial officer.

In July, Lordstown Motors said it had received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission "relating to the merger between DiamondPeak and Legacy Lordstown and pre-orders of vehicles,”

The company also said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was also conducting an investigation into these matters.

The merger with DiamondPeak was a SPAC transaction that led to a public listing for Lordstown in October. Short-seller Hindenburg Research claimed that pre-orders were overstated. 

In June, Lordstown Founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns left the company after an independent investigation into allegations made by Hindenburg over misstatements he made about the preorders for the company's flagship electric pickup truck, Endurance.

Separately, electric vehicle maker Rivian is scheduled to debut on the Nasdaq Wednesday.

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Coinbase Stock Plunges on Earnings Miss Despite Upbeat Outlook

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Zillow Strikes Deal to Sell 2,000 Homes, as Flipping Business Ends

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Tesla, Rivian, Poshmark, Coinbase In Focus; Dow Futures Fall On Inflation Surge - Stock Market Live

Apple's App Store Sees Best Monthly Revenue Growth Since Feb. 2018
INVESTING

Apple Request to Stay App-Store Payment Ruling Is Denied by Judge

Poshmark Lead
MARKETS

Poshmark Stock Plunges As Apple Privacy Changes Hit Q3 Earnings, Sales Forecast

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Extends Slide, Falls Below $1 Trillion Value, As Investors Eye Musk Share Sale

Alphabet antitrust Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet Stock Falls; EU Upholds $2.8B Antitrust Fine From 2017

Inflation-thumb
MARKETS

Inflation Surges To 31-Year High of 6.2% In October, Testing Fed Patience; Stocks Slide