Lordstown Motors Names Edward Hightower as New President

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report was off slightly Wednesday as the electric truck maker announced several executive appointments including the hiring of an auto industry veteran as its new president.

Share of the Ohio company were down slightly to $5.66 at last check.

Edward Hightower will become Lordstown's president effective Nov. 29, replacing Rich Schmidt, who has stepped down from the position.

Hightower has 30 years of experience serving in product development, engineering, manufacturing and commercial, the company said in a statement, as well as serving in senior executive roles between Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, BMW, and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.

He led GM’s $15 billion global crossovers business as the executive chief engineer and vehicle line executive. He is currently managing director of Motoring Ventures LLC, a consulting firm, and has been advising Lordstown.

Shea Burns has been appointed as senior vice president of operations. Burns has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, including vehicle launch leader at Ford and senior director of quality and director of engineering operations at Meritor.

Jane Ritson-Parsons, who has been chief operating officer, has been appointed to the newly-created position of executive vice president–chief commercial officer.

In July, Lordstown Motors said it had received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission "relating to the merger between DiamondPeak and Legacy Lordstown and pre-orders of vehicles,”

The company also said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was also conducting an investigation into these matters.

The merger with DiamondPeak was a SPAC transaction that led to a public listing for Lordstown in October. Short-seller Hindenburg Research claimed that pre-orders were overstated.

In June, Lordstown Founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns left the company after an independent investigation into allegations made by Hindenburg over misstatements he made about the preorders for the company's flagship electric pickup truck, Endurance.

Separately, electric vehicle maker Rivian is scheduled to debut on the Nasdaq Wednesday.