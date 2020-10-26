Lordstown Motors Jumps in SPAC Debut on Nasdaq - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Lordstown Motors Jumps in SPAC Debut on Nasdaq

Electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors, launched last November, jumped in its Nasdaq debut after a merger with a SPAC.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors RIDE raced out of the gate, then pared the gains in their public debut on the Nasdaq. 

The stock rose as high as $21.75 in its debut, CNBC reported. At last check Lordstown was trading up 8.7% to $19.80. The stock opened at $19.32 per share. 

The Lordstown, Ohio, company went public through a merger with a SPAC, or special-purpose-acquisition company. Lordstown closed the merger with DiamondPeak Holdings last week. 

It was expected to receive about $675 million of gross proceeds from its initial public offering. 

The company says it has 40,000 preorders for its flagship work pickup truck, which would account for $2 billion in revenue if every order is filled. 

The pickup retails for $52,500 and will be supported by a U.S. tax credit of up to $7,500. 

The truck is scheduled to begin production in 2021 at General Motors' former Lordstown assembly plant in northeastern Ohio. The company, launched in November 2019, acquired a plant that GM had closed in March 2019. 

Lordstown expects operational-earnings margins to at least reach break-even in 2022, its first full year of production, and surpass 10% by 2024. 

"This is a factory town and the factory shut down. We're not just bringing jobs, we're bringing new jobs. This is the future. Electric is the future," Chief Executive Steve Burns said, according to TechXplore. 

What to Watch Thursday: American Express Earnings, Yellen Remarks
INVESTING

12 Dow Losers in the Stock Market Monday: Buy or Sell?

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Apple After Its Earnings

Dow Futures, Xerox and HP, CVS, SoftBank - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday
MARKETS

Dow Drops 800 Points as Virus Surges and Wall Street Has Stimulus Doubts

Uber Turns to the Expert for its Flying Car Project
INVESTING

Uber Sued for Alleged Racial Bias in Its Rating System

Microsoft is one of several tech firms pausing responses to Hong Kong data requests while it conducts a review of the new national security law. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

How to Trade Microsoft After It Reports Earnings

Zscaler Shares Fall Off Cliff After Disappointing Guidance
INVESTING

Zscaler Rated Overweight, Based on Disruptive Strength

Canon Continues to Lose Focus
INVESTING

Dunkin', Canon: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Walmart Beats Revenue Estimates, E-Commerce Boosted Results
INVESTING

Walmart in November Will Extend Hours