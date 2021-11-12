Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report dropped Friday after the electric-vehicle maker said it would delay the production of its pickup truck due to supplier issues.

The Lordstown, Ohio, company said that commercial production of its Endurance EV pickup is now expected to start in the third quarter of next year. Lordstown previously said it would start in the second quarter.

"This is a modest delay from earlier expectations as component and material shortages, along with other supply chain challenges, remain an issue for Lordstown Motors just as they are for the industry at large," Chief Executive Dan Ninivaggi said in a statement.

Lordstown also reported a net loss of $95.8 million or 54 cents a share, for the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a net loss of 59 cents a share. The company reported no revenue.

Shares of Lordstown at last check dropped 11% to $6.11.

Earlier this week the stock jumped after the company finalized a deal to sell its Lordstown, Ohio plant to Foxconn for $230 million.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Technology, has agreed to make a down payment of $100 million by Nov. 18, and subsequent payments of $50 million each on Feb. 1 and no later than April 15.

Foxconn will jointly design and develop vehicle programs for the Endurance and other vehicles. Lordstown and Foxconn would have the right to commercialize these new EV programs in North America and internationally.

"Our partnership with Foxconn will unlock the tremendous potential of the Lordstown automotive plant, enable us to reduce the overall cost of bringing the Endurance to market,"