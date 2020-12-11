Lordstown Motors Climbs on Goldman Buy Initiation

Goldman Sachs initiated Lordstown Motors at buy, expecting significant adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the U.S. and Western Europe.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report shares climbed Friday after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the electric-vehicle maker with a buy rating and a $31 price target.

Shares of the Lordstown, Ohio, company at last check were 9.4% higher at $19.87.

Mark Delaney and other analysts said in an investors' note that the company took over a fully equipped former General Motors (GM) - Get Report factory. GM is also an investor in the company.

"This gives Lordstown the ability to do internal manufacturing while also being [capital-spending]-light," Delaney said.

"Management expects to begin sales in September 2021 with its Endurance pickup truck (which is an EV pickup truck with just four moving parts on the powertrain – the hub motors). [And] this would likely make it the first company with a full-sized EV pickup truck targeting fleet customers in the market."

The analyst noted that the Obama and Trump administrations had differed on the the issue of fuel economy. The Trump administration had rolled back fuel-efficiency standards that been approved by Obama.

"Looking ahead to 2021," Delaney said, the incoming Biden administration "has committed to reinstating rigorous federal standards for fuel economy and working with California and other states to set nationwide emissions standards, which in our view would incentivize increased EV adoption."

The analyst said he expects significant adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the U.S. and Western Europe.

Among other things, he noted that EVs have the potential to increasingly match or exceed internal combustion engines on the basis of total cost of ownership.

Lordstown Motors said month that it had received about 50,000 nonbinding production reservations for its all-electric pickup truck.

The company went public on the Nasdaq in late October via a combination with a special-purpose-acquisition-company.

Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage of electric-auto maker Fisker (FSR) - Get Report with a neutral rating and a $15 price target.

Separately, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares were falling on Friday after analysts at Jefferies downgraded the stock on concern that the company won't be as dominant in the electric-vehicle space as some assume.