TheStreet home
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Lordstown Motors Late With First-Quarter Report

Lordstown is late with its first-quarter-earnings report to the SEC. It now has until July 27 to file.
Author:
Publish date:

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report shares eased Monday after the electric-truck maker said that Nasdaq informed the company it’s not in compliance with listing rules.

The problem: The Lordstown, Ohio, company hasn’t yet filed its quarterly report for the period ended March 31. 

“The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s common stock” on Nasdaq, Lordstown said in a Friday statement.

“Under Nasdaq listing rules, the company has 60 calendar days from the date it received the notice, or until July 27, 2021, to file the Q1 2021 form 10-Q with the [Securities and Exchange Commission] or submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules,” Lordstown said.

“We plan to file the Q1 2021 form 10-Q as soon as soon as possible within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq.”

Lordstown stock recently traded at $12.45, down 0.4%. It has declined 47% in the past six months, hurt partly by a sharply critical March report from investment Hindenburg, which said it took a short position in the stock.

Last month, Lordstown posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss and said 2021 production of its Endurance truck will be half prior expectations.

Lordstown reported a net loss of $125 million, or 72 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11.9 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report a loss of 28 cents a share.

In May, Lordstown was downgraded by Wolfe Research to underperform from peer perform. And Wolfe sliced its share-price target to $1 from $18.

Biogen
INVESTING

Biogen's Alzheimer's Treatment Is Approved by FDA

Tellurian: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Tellurian Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Improved Outlook

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Can Apple Break Out on Its WWDC Event?

ChromaDex Lead
INVESTING

ChromaDex to Sell Tru Niagen Healthy-Aging Product in Walmart

Jim Cramer returns to the floor after a year away.
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Returns to the NYSE: TheStreet Live Special Report

Maven Lead
INVESTING

Maven Raises $20 Million and Buys Sports News Website TheSpun

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC Set for More Volatility as Options Trading Heats Up

MicroStrategy Lead
INVESTING

MicroStrategy to Offer $400 Million in Notes to Buy More Bitcoin