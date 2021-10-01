October 1, 2021
Jim Cramer: What Went Wrong With Lordstown, What Ford Is Doing Right
Publish date:

Lordstown Stock Rises; Plant Sale Unveiled, Morgan Stanley Rates Neutral

The Lordstown-Foxconn deal is reportedly valued at $230 million to $280 million. Morgan Stanley likes RIDE's new managers.
Author:

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report shares were higher after the electric-vehicle producer agreed to sell its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to Foxconn.

Reports place the value of the deal between $230 million and $280 million, as the company looks to bring its first pickup truck, the Endurance, to market. 

Lordstown Motors says it will move forward with a plan to build a limited number of vehicles for testing, validation and verification through the rest of the year and the first part of 2022. 

Morgan Stanley restarted coverage of the company with an equal-weight rating. Analyst Adam Jonas said the the fresh coverage was driven by the new management team in place.

"While risks remain, we believe RIDE’s EV/unit of technical capacity of $2.5-$3k may provide valuation support," Jonas said, according to Seeking Alpha.

Shares of Lordstown at last check were rising 8.2% to $8.63. That built on the nearly 8.5% jump in the stock the previous day following initial reports of the deal

TheStreet Recommends

The company says its cash balance at Sept. 30 sat between $210 million and $240 million, compared with its previous outlook of between $225 million and $275 million.

Lordstown purchased the plant from General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report in late 2019. GM opened the plant in 1996. 

Lordstown came under investigation this summer. The Securities and Exchange Commission sought information regarding the merger between DiamondPeak and Legacy Lordstown as well as the reported vehicle preorders the company received.

The company eventually ousted Founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns over misstatements he made about the preorders for theEndurance.

Lordstown's merger with DiamondPeak was a SPAC transaction that led to a public listing for Lordstown.

The SEC inquiry followed short-seller Hindenburg Research's claims that Lordstown's reported preorders were inflated. 

