Jim Cramer: What Went Wrong With Lordstown, What Ford Is Doing Right
Jim Cramer: What Went Wrong With Lordstown, What Ford Is Doing Right

Lordstown Drops Following Report Executives Sold Shares Before Earnings

Shares of Lordstown Motors slumped after SEC filings showed that five of its executives sold more than $8 million in stock in February.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of beleaguered electric truck company Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report slumped Monday morning after SEC filings showed that five of its top executives sold more than $8 million worth of stock in February.

Lordstown shares recently traded at $10.15, down 4.69%. They have plunged 46% in the past six months amid questions about whether the company has a future, though they’re barely changed over the past 12 months.

The executives who sold shares include Lordstown President Rich Schmidt and former Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez. And their trades came before Lordstown’s mid-March earnings report, its first as a public company.

Lordstown reported a per-share loss for its latest quarter that was more than twice the FactSet analyst consensus.

Securities lawyers and accountants told The Wall Street Journal that the executives' sales raise questions about Lordstown’s internal controls

The company’s shares jumped last Tuesday, after Schmidt said Lordstown had firm and “basically” binding orders for the first two years of production of its pickup truck.

That came one day after Lordstown said two top executives would step down, and a week after Lordstown warned in a regulatory filing that it might not be able to continue as a going concern, sending shares down sharply.

Then on Thursday, the company said it doesn’t have any firm orders for its vehicles.

Hindenburg Research put out a sharply critical report in March, declaring that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities." The firm also said it had shorted Lordstown stock.

