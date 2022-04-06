Skip to main content
3 Biggest Tax Mistakes Made by Millennials
3 Biggest Tax Mistakes Made by Millennials

Looking for Some Extra Income? Consider Trading This Staffing Company's Shares

A recruitment company that provides a necessary, if somewhat unglamorous, service can actually offer exciting returns, according to Real Money Columnist Paul Price.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Not all big investment returns come from tech stocks.

Real Money columnist Paul Price favors well-researched companies with strong businesses and clear trading cycles that simultaneously lower risk, while boosting returns. 

“Some stocks are made to trade," Price wrote recently on Real Money. "Workforce solutions provider ManpowerGroup is one of them.”

ManpowerGroup  (MAN) - Get ManpowerGroup Inc. Report describes itself as providing “workforce solutions, connecting human potential to the power of business.” In layman’s terms this means that the company helps businesses find staff. They work at just about every level, from temporary workers to professionals and consultants, and are one of the largest staffing firms in the world.

This kind of size generally comes with a lot of stability, and ManpowerGroup has been no different in this regard.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“The firm's long-term performance has been steady across all major business metrics,” Price wrote. Metrics such as revenue, cash flow, sales and even shareholder dividends have all ticked upward at a steady, comfortable rate.

This makes MAN a good stock to own, but not necessarily a good one to buy. With a visibly strong, well-performing company, share prices are usually equivalently strong. ManpowerGroup is no exception, having increased in price from $56.72 to $93.97 per share over a roughly 10-year period. Yet Price has his eye on this stock as a good trade.

Why?

“Since June 2012, there have been five major cyclical upturns in the shares and five cyclical declines. The asymmetric nature of stock trading, though, was proven once again during each of those fluctuations."

Price noted that "the average decline was (-42.4%) and lasted about 10.6-months. The average rebound from the previous low was +119% over around 14.4-months… Anytime a stock gives me almost 3 to 1 reward versus risk, I'm a happy man. Better still, there were plenty of warning signs available to avoid owning Manpower at its high points.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Uber Eats Lead
INVESTING
UBER

Uber Eats Has a Customer-Service Problem

By Daniel Kline
Coinbase Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Coinbase Wants to Expand, But...

By Luc Olinga
A Baojun E100 electric vehicle plugged in to a charging station outside a SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Customer Experience Center in Liuzhou city of Guangxi province on May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
CARS
TSLAFGM

EV Interest Shoots Up 70% as Gas Prices Soar

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla's China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7, 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk and Tesla Adopt a Puzzling Rule

By Luc Olinga
Filing Your Taxes Late
Sponsored Story

Filing Your Taxes Late

By TurboTax
Xpeng's US$1.98 Billion Credit Line From State-owned Banks Suggests China Is Throwing Weight Behind Leading Electric Vehicle Firms
LATEST NEWS
TSLAFGM

Electric Vehicles Are 25% More Expensive Than a Year Ago

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
stocks markets sh
INVESTING
QQQSPY

Will the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Retest This Year’s Low?

By Bret Kenwell
Currency Peg Vital For Hong Kong's Status As Global Finance Centre Even As US Dollar Declines, Says Former Monetary Authority Chief Joseph Yam
INVESTING

Take a Guess What's Happened to Business Profit Forecasts

By Eric Reed