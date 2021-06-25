Looking For an Escape From the Meme Stocks?

Real Money’s Tim Collins says investors looking to escape the meme and momentum world should consider great tech stocks like Advanced Micro Devices.

Recently, taking a risk in the financial market has meant big bets on assets that mean nothing.

You can invest in a cryptocurrency with the face of a dog, or jump on board the latest meme stock with a bunch of other social media traders. It’s investing based on little more than the greater fool theory.

But you don’t have to build your portfolio that way.

If you’d like to get back to trading on the fundamentals, Real Money’s Tim Collins recommends in a recent column that you begin looking at some technology stocks once again. In particular, he has begun to feel the love for Advanced Micro Devices:

“If you’re looking to escape the meme and momentum world, perhaps I could interest you in a little Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report? I don’t envision a push away from the momentum of the meme stocks to mean risk abandonment. Instead, I’m guessing more traditional tech may get some love once again."

Over the past five trading days, AMD is up 1.3%. The stock was edging slightly lower in midday trade Friday, near $85.50.

Investors looking to jump in on tech stocks like AMD might want to think about doing so now, Collins writes.

“With supply chains still tight the semiconductor shortage has depressed values for device-intensive companies. That won’t last forever though, and when supply chains get back online the future looks bright for the bulls.” Read more of Collins’ insights, technical analysis and trading strategies on Real Money.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks rose as optimism was boosted by the announcement of a roughly $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal and a report on inflation that came in as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209 points, or 0.61%, to 34,406, the S&P 500 gained 0.27% and the Nasdaq was up 0.07%.

The S&P 500 set an intraday all-time high and was on track for its best week since April.