LogMeIn (LOGM) - Get Report on Tuesday climbed nearly 4% to $85.70 after the Boston tech company said it had agreed to be acquired in an all-cash transaction valued at about $4.3 billion.

The company, which makes software that enables remote connectivity, said the deal is being led by affiliates of the technology-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital, the PE affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Management.

The terms call for LogMeIn holders to receive $86.05 cash for each of their shares. That's a premium of about 25% to LogMeIn’s unaffected closing stock price on Sept. 18, the last trading day before a media report speculated about a potential sale process.

LogMeIn's board approved the agreement and urged holders to approve it, the company said.

Subject to conditions including shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2020.

The partnership with Francisco and Evergreen will help position LogMeIn "to deliver the operational benefits needed to achieve sustained growth over the long term," Bill Wagner, LogMeIn's president and CEO, said in a statement.

“LogMeIn has a compelling product portfolio and leadership in the unified communications and collaboration, identity and digital engagement markets,” said Andrew Kowal, senior partner at Francisco.

Francisco Partners, founded in 1999, is based in San Francisco and London. Elliott Management is based in New York; Evergreen Coast, focused on technology, is based in Menlo Park, Calif.

Qatalyst Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities are financial advisers to LogMeIn. Latham & Watkins is the company’s legal adviser.