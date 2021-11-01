Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: 3M, GE, Eli Lilly, UPS, Hasbro, Lockheed Martin
Earnings Recap: 3M, GE, Eli Lilly, UPS, Hasbro, Lockheed Martin
Publish date:

Lockheed Martin Cut to Neutral, Target Pared at Bank of America

Bank of America cut its price target on Lockheed Martin to $375 from $440 on concern about the defense contractor's shifting business model.
Author:

Bank of America downgraded the stock of Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Report to neutral from buy Monday and cut its price target to $375 from $440 on concern about the defense contractor's shifting business model.

Last week, Lockheed Martin forecast a decline in sales growth by about $1 billion in 2022 to $66 billion, analyst Ronald Epstein wrote.

“While growth is presumed to grow steadily thereafter, this was not well received, as the story does not fit the broader narrative,” he said.

“The defense budget is not declining, and LMT is not overly exposed to the Army (the presumed bill payer in the Pacific pivot). 

"Instead, it seems the company rode the wave of the F-35, which has now plateaued, to the detriment of the rest of its portfolio.

TheStreet Recommends

“By the nature of its business, LMT will continue to generate strong free cash flow which will enable a shareholder-friendly cash deployment strategy.

“However, this is a fairly-quick pivot in strategy, away from the initial focus on inorganic growth via tech-related M&A to significant share repurchases since current management took the reins.”

Lockheed Martin stock recently traded at $333.65, up 0.4%. It had dropped 11% in the past week, as investors mulled its earnings report last Tuesday.

Morningstar analyst Huey Burkett cut his fair value for LMT stock to $402 from $425 after the report.

“We don’t like the unexpected shift in priorities and think this shift may be indicative of difficulties in achieving [Chief Executive] Jim Taiclet’s long-term vision of applying telecom-style connectivity to military procurement,” he wrote. 

Tags
terms:
DefenseAerospaceInvestingStocks
American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Stock Rises Amid 2,000-Plus Flight Cancellations

Exxon Lead
INVESTING

Exxon, Chevron to Benefit From Clean Energy: Morgan Stanley

Closing Bell: AMC Entertainment Tanks; Dow at Another Record, Sixth in a Row
INVESTING

AMC Stock Up; Posts Highest Ticket Sales Since Pandemic Began

Cryptocurrency Lead
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Up; Amazon Deeper Into Crypto

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs As Earnings Impress Ahead Fed Rate Decision

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Rises on HealthCanada Request, Indonesia Vaccine Approval

Amazon Developing Language Translation for AWS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Amazon’s AWS Unit Looking to Delve Deeper Into Crypto and Digital

A Xpeng P7 all-electric saloon. Photo: Xpeng
INVESTING

Xpeng October China Sales Surge, Suggesting More EV Sales Momentum