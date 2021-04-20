Lockheed Martin Beats Profit Forecast, Raises Guidance Amid F-35 Debate

Lockheed Martin expects to deliver around 139 F-35 fighter jets this year, but lawmakers are again questioning spending commitments to the group's key military program.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales guidance, amid questions over the fate of the F-35 fighter jet program.

Lockheed Martin said earnings for the three months ending in March came in at $6.56 per share, up 8% from the same period last year and 25 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $6.31 per share. Group revenues, Lockheed Martin said, rose 3.8% to $16.3 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of a $16.33 billion tally.

The group said it sees 2021 sales of between $67.3 billion to $68.7 billion, with diluted earnings in the region of $26.40 to $26.70 per share.

"Lockheed Martin continues to deliver vital next generation technologies that will help keep our nation and its allies safe, and advance space exploration, while providing long-term value for the U.S. taxpayers and our shareholders," said CEO James Taiclet. "Our strong financial results position us to continue advancing 21st Century innovations that will deter the threats of the future, while remaining a trusted partner for customers who depend on our existing platforms and services today."

"The men and women of Lockheed Martin have managed the challenges of COVID-19 to maintain operations safely," he added. As we look ahead to a new and better normal, our workforce is focused on growth, ready to strengthen our foundation well into the future."

Lockheed Martin shares were marked 0.7% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $388.90

Lockheed Martin delivered 17 F-35 fighter jets over the three months ending in March, down from 22 over last year's first quarter, and sees full-year deliveries of between 133 and 139 jets.

Last month, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith called the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program -- which has cost U.S. taxpayers some $430 billion over the past 20 years -- a "rathole" and urged lawmakers to trim some of its commitment to the aircraft after receiving President Joe Biden's $1.5 trillion budget request that offered little or no spending increases for the military.