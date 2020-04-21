Lockheed Martin Beats First-Quarter Estimates and Pares Full-Year Revenue View

Lockheed Martin reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, but with the coronavirus now having an effect, the defense-and-aerospace icon lowered its 2020 revenue estimate.

The Bethesda, Md., company earned $1.72 billion, or $6.08 a share, in the quarter, up from $1.7 billion, or $5.99, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue climbed 10% to $15.7 billion from $14.3 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Investing.com had forecast EPS of $5.78 on revenue of $15.1 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t have “a material impact on operating results or business in the first quarter of 2020,” the company said in a statement.

But Lockheed Martin "is beginning to experience some issues in each of its business areas related to covid-19, primarily in access to some locations and delays of supplier deliveries.”

As a result, the company pared its full-year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $62.25 billion to $64 billion from the $62.75 billion-to-$64.25 billion range it forecast in January.

“Production and supply-chain activities have recently slowed in the aeronautics business area,” Lockheed said.

“However, the ultimate impact of Covid-19 on the corporation's 2020 outlook for sales, segment operating profit, earnings and cash flows from operations remains uncertain.”

Lockheed didn’t change any other of its 2020 forecasts.

At last check Lockheed Martin shares were 1.4% higher at $388.69. They fell 4.6% on Monday. The stock has fallen 10% in the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which dropped 15%.