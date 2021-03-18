TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Live Nation Rises as New York Set to Bring Back Concerts April 1

Shares of concert promoter Live Nation rose after New York set an April 1 date for allowing concerts to return to the Empire State.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of concert promoter Live Nation (LYV) - Get Report got a boost Thursday after New York set an April 1 date for allowing concerts to return to the Empire State. 

Starting in April, sports venues with an outdoor capacity of 1,500 people or more can open at 10% capacity and venues with a capacity of 2,500 people or more can open at 20% capacity. 

"It's spring. The weather changes. It's a whole new look at life for New York," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during his daily COVID-19 update. 

“All indicators are good. You’re going to see increased capacity and more flexibility across the board going forward.”

Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to gain access to concert and sports venues. And they must follow strict social-distancing guidelines. 

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx will keep its vaccine center open during the season. 

Earlier this month, Live Nation reported a loss of $8.12 a share in its most recent quarter. But the company was optimistic in its outlook, saying pent-up consumer demand would help it reverse course once COVID restrictions were lifted. 

During its conference call, the company said it would need a three-month lead time to ramp up activities for its various venues. 

The company reported a cash burn of $142 million a month in the quarter with a global refund rate of 17% for canceled concerts. 

Live Nation shares at last check were up 3.5% to $89.75. Two weeks ago the stock touched a 52-week high $94.63. That's more than triple the 52-week low of $27.51, set almost exactly a year ago. 

 

Chubb (CB) Stock Lower as BMO Downgrades
INVESTING

Hartford Financial Spikes on Report of Chubb Buyout Approach

CrowdStrike Gets Bullish Initiations From Multiple Research Firms
INVESTING

Cybersecurity Stocks Scan: Jim Cramer Picks Stocks to Watch

Jim Cramer: Signet Jewelers Stock Higher on Short Squeeze
INVESTING

Signet Jewelers Shines on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Upstart Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Upstart Nearly Doubles on Deal for Software Firm, Revenue Report

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton CEO John Foley Says 'Devastating' Tread+ Accident Kills Child

Williams-Sonoma Earnings Increase 20% And Raises Guidance for 2014
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Williams-Sonoma, Signet

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq Slides, Treasury Yields Jump as Fed to Let Economy Run Hotter

Fed Officials Hint Stock Market Is Overvalued, Say Selloff Is 'Healthy'
INVESTING

Fed Remains Dovish: Is It a Buy Signal or Time to Take Profits?