Live Nation Jumps on Jefferies 'Epically Strong' 2022 Concert Outlook

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Report shares traded higher Monday after analysts at Jefferies upgrade the stock to "buy", and boosted their price target, in anticipation of an "epically strong year for concerts" in 2022.

Jefferies analyst David Katz lifted his rating on the stock from 'hold' to 'buy', while improving his price target by $8 to $96 per share amid an improving backdrop for live event organizers are vaccine rollouts reach around a third of the adult American population and states lift restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings heading into the summer months.

"2022 will be an epically strong year for concerts," Katz said. "The path to upside is generated through incremental ticketing yield and artist/fan relationships, which we view as more structurally stable than the shares currently reflect."

Live Nation shares were marked 3.7% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $82.90 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 13%.

Live Nation posted a first quarter loss of 1.44 per share last week, as sales plunged 78% from last year to $290.6 million, but noted that it expected mid-2021 tours for acts such as Dave Matthews, Luke Bryan, and Maroon Five, indicating "artists' increasing confidence in performing this summer."

Given the longer lead times associated with global arena and stadium tours, we expect these will start later this year and into 2022," CEO Michael Rapino told investors on a conference call last week. "We are already seeing confirmed major tour dates for 2022, up double digits from the same time pre-pandemic."

"Many of these artists will have multiyear tours spanning in the U.S., Europe and often Asia or Latin America, setting up for a strong multiyear growth run," he added.