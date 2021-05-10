TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Live Nation Jumps on Jefferies 'Epically Strong' 2022 Concert Outlook

Jefferies analyst David Katz said "2022 will be an epically strong year for concerts" as he boosted his price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $96 per share.
Author:
Publish date:

Live Nation Entertainment  (LYV) - Get Report shares traded higher Monday after analysts at Jefferies upgrade the stock to "buy", and boosted their price target, in anticipation of an "epically strong year for concerts" in 2022.

Jefferies analyst David Katz lifted his rating on the stock from 'hold' to 'buy', while improving his price target by $8 to $96 per share amid an improving backdrop for live event organizers are vaccine rollouts reach around a third of the adult American population and states lift restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings heading into the summer months. 

"2022 will be an epically strong year for concerts," Katz said. "The path to upside is generated through incremental ticketing yield and artist/fan relationships, which we view as more structurally stable than the shares currently reflect."

Live Nation shares were marked 3.7% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $82.90 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 13%.

Live Nation posted a first quarter loss of 1.44 per share last week, as sales plunged 78% from last year to $290.6 million, but noted that it expected mid-2021 tours for acts such as Dave Matthews, Luke Bryan, and Maroon Five, indicating "artists' increasing confidence in performing this summer."

Given the longer lead times associated with global arena and stadium tours, we expect these will start later this year and into 2022," CEO Michael Rapino told investors on a conference call last week. "We are already seeing confirmed major tour dates for 2022, up double digits from the same time pre-pandemic."

"Many of these artists will have multiyear tours spanning in the U.S., Europe and often Asia or Latin America, setting up for a strong multiyear growth run," he added.

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

BioNTech Rises on Revenue Jump Due to Sale of COVID Vaccine

Trulieve Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Trulieve Cannabis to Buy Harvest Health for $2.1 Billion

Nike Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 4 Stocks to Watch

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

JEDI Program Could Be Dropped Amid Amazon-Microsoft Controversy

Tokyo Olympics Lead
LATEST NEWS

Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

Dogecoin Lead
MARKETS

Dogecoin, Elon Musk, Pipeline Attack - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Dow Futures Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Test New Record Highs, Oil Gains on Colonial Pipeline Hack

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - BioNTech, FireEye, Freeport-McMoRan, AMC