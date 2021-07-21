TheStreet home
Apple, Chipotle, and Earnings vs. Variant – On TheStreet Wednesday
Lithia Motors Runs Higher on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

Lithia Motors leaves expectations in the dust as second-quarter revenue more than doubles.
Lithia Motors  (LAD) - Get Report went into high gear Wednesday as the auto retailer blew by Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations.

Shares of the Medford, Ore., company at last check were 7.3% higher at $381.57.  They're up 31% year to date.

Lithia Motors reported net income of $304.9 million, or $10.75 a share, nearly quadruple the $77.7 million, or $3.38 a share, a year earlier. Shares outstanding rose 24% to 28.4 million. 

The latest adjusted earnings came to $11.12, beating the FactSet consensus of $6.17.

Revenue totaled $6.01 billion, more than double (up 117.8%) the year-earlier figure and surpassing the the FactSet consensus of $5.08 billion. 

AutoNation's Growth Speeds Up, but Real Money's Guilfoyle Is Cautious

New-vehicle retail revenue more than doubled (grew 130%) to $3.15 billion, ahead of Wall Street's call for $2.5 billion, while used-vehicle retail revenue rose 96% to $1.8 billion, beating the analysts' forecast for $1.52 billion.

Same-store revenue grew 20% for new vehicles and 49% for used vehicles. 

Service, body, and parts revenue increased 89%.

The company ended the quarter with about $2.6 billion in cash and availability on revolving credit lines. 

During the quarter, the company said it completed several acquisitions that in total are expected to contribute $3.7 billion in annualized revenue.

A "robust, demand-driven retail environment" in Q2 helped prompt same-store-revenue growth of 20% for new vehicles, 49% for used vehicles, 39% for [finance and insurance] and 3% for service, body and parts compared to 2019,"  Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO, said in a statement.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer in April liked the company, saying during a "Mad Money Lightning Round" that "this is a smoking good stock."

Lithia Motors Gets a Bullish Nod From Jim Cramer in Late May

