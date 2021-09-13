September 13, 2021
Jim Cramer: Monday’s Market Rally Isn’t Sustainable
Publish date:

Litecoin Prices Tumble After Fake Press Release Links Cryptocurrency To Walmart

A release on the GlobeNewswire network, linking Walmart to Litecoin, has been reported as fake by multiple media agencies and removed from the Reuters newsfeed.
Author:

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has reportedly denied suggestions that it reached a partnership with Litecoin after what appears to be a fake press release was published earlier Monday. 

The original report appeared as a press release from Walmart on the GlobeNewswire and had claimed the retailer would begin accepting Litecoin payments beginning on October 1. The release, which included an alleged comment from CEO Doug McMillon, called Litecoin "cheaper and faster" than its cryptocurrency rival bitcoin.

Reuters has removed references of the announcement on its news feed after receiving confirmation from Walmart that the release is not authentic. 

Walmart officials were not immediately available for comment when contacted by TheStreet, while GlobeNewswire said it was "aware" of the allegedly fake news release and is actively investigating how it made its way onto their system.

"Please be advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)" issued September 13, 2021," GNW said in a subsequent statement. 

Litecoin prices, which had surged 32% to $233 each following release of the possibly-fake report, were last seen at $185.41. Walmart shares, meanwhile, reversed earlier gains to trade 0.25% lower at $145.51 each. 

The report of Litecoin adoption by Walmart followed a job posting on Walmart's corporate website seeking a 'Cryptocurrency and Digital Currency Product Lead' focused on identifying "crypto related investment and partnerships."

That followed a denial from Amazon AMZN that it was preparing to accept bitcoin payments before the end of the year after the world's biggest online retailer published it own job posting for a digital currency and blockchain specialist in mid-July.

Walmart generated revenues of $141.05 billion over the three months ending in June, 2.4% increase from last year that topped analysts' estimates of $136.8 billion. The retailer said it sees full-year sales rising by only low single digits with comparable sales rising by between 5% and 6%. 

