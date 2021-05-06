Linde Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Quarter, Upside Guidance

Linde expects earnings for the second quarter and full year ahead of analyst expectations.

Shares of Linde (LIN) - Get Report jumped after the industrial-gas producer reported first-quarter results ahead of estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

The U.K. company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.49 a share while analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $2.26 a share. Revenue of $7.24 billion compared with the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion.

The results reflect a resilient business model and ability to leverage economic recovery, Chief Executive Steve Angel said in a statement.

For the second quarter, Linde expects adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.55 per share, 32% to 34% higher than the year-earlier figure and ahead of analyst estimates of $2.30 a share for the period.

For the year, the company expects adjusted earnings between $9.60 and $9.80 a share, up 17% to 19% over the prior year and compared with analyst expectations of $9.31 a share.

Linde shares at last check were 1.2% higher at $295.22.

Hong Kong Antitrust Agency Brings Charges Against Linde

In the first quarter America sales were up 6% from a year earlier, driven by 3% higher pricing and 4% higher demand.

Asia-Pacific sales rose 7%, driven by 1% higher pricing and 10% volume growth, primarily in the electronics and cyclical end markets.

Europe-Middle East-Africa sales rose 10% year over year.

Linde is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells LIN? Learn more now.