TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Linde Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Quarter, Upside Guidance

Linde expects earnings for the second quarter and full year ahead of analyst expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Linde  (LIN) - Get Report jumped after the industrial-gas producer reported first-quarter results ahead of estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. 

The U.K. company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.49 a share while analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $2.26 a share. Revenue of $7.24 billion compared with the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. 

The results reflect a resilient business model and ability to leverage economic recovery, Chief Executive Steve Angel said in a statement. 

For the second quarter, Linde expects adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.55 per share, 32% to 34% higher than the year-earlier figure and ahead of analyst estimates of $2.30 a share for the period. 

For the year, the company expects adjusted earnings between $9.60 and $9.80 a share, up 17% to 19% over the prior year and compared with analyst expectations of $9.31 a share.  

Linde shares at last check were 1.2% higher at $295.22.

Hong Kong Antitrust Agency Brings Charges Against Linde

In the first quarter America sales were up 6% from a year earlier, driven by 3% higher pricing and 4% higher demand. 

Asia-Pacific sales rose 7%, driven by 1% higher pricing and 10% volume growth, primarily in the electronics and cyclical end markets. 

Europe-Middle East-Africa sales rose 10% year over year. 

Linde is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells LIN? Learn more now.

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer, Moderna Slump as Biden Supports COVID Vaccine Patent Waiver

Nailing The Perfect Handshake No Longer Crucial To Getting A Job In China, With Hiring Done Via A Screen
INVESTING

Jobless Claims Fall Below 500,000 For First Time Since COVID Pandemic

Moderna
INVESTING

Moderna Misses Quarterly Revenue Forecast, Boosts Vaccine Sales Outlook

Why ViacomCBS is a Stock to Buy
INVESTING

ViacomCBS Shares Gain After Super Bowl Ad Boost Lifts Sales, Earnings

Wall Street Diversity Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher After Jobless Claims; Pfizer Slumps on Patent Waiver

Moderna
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Moderna, Peloton, PayPal

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING

Norwegian Cruise Line Falls on First-Quarter Miss, Guidance

Peloton Lead
MARKETS

Peloton, Moderna, Rocket and Jeff Bezos - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday