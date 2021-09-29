Lilly Stock Upgrades to Buy from Neutral After Shares Decline

Lilly's recent dip offers an appealing chance to buy before the company launches its Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, Citi said.

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Report shares rose Wednesday, after Citi upgraded the drug titan to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $265 from $210.

The stock has dropped 12% over the past month, even including Wednesday’s 3% gain to $229. That decline offers an appealing chance to buy before Lilly launches its Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, Citi analyst Andrew Baum wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen’s (BIIB) - Get Biogen Inc. Report Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, in June, despite opposition from the FDA’s advisors.

Then the FDA head called for an investigation into the approval, and some major clinics announced they won’t give out Aduhelm.

“Valuation rather than fundamentals/execution has always been our challenge with LLY,” Baum said. “We believe the recent selloff post-Aduhelm launch gives investors an important entry point into the name.”

The approval process and commercial rollout of donanemab will be smoother than for Aduhelm, he said. In July, Lilly released positive results from Phase 2 testing of donanemab.

The potential addressable market for donanemab is more than $20 billion, Baum said.

He also is enthusiastic about Lilly’s drugs for breast and prostate cancer, and other treatments in its pipeline. “While donanemab garners most near-term investor attention, we think there is upside to consensus expectations across the portfolio,” he said.

Morningstar analyst Damien Conover puts fair value for the company at $215.

“Lilly is operating exceptionally well and warrants an industry-leading valuation multiple, but we are moderately concerned that the current valuation is a bit stretched,” he wrote last month.