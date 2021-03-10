Lilly Announces Positive Phase 3 Data for Its COVID Treatment

Eli Lilly's antibody treatment combining its bamlanivimab and etesevimab drugs cut hospitalization and death risk by 87%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report announced Wednesday that its coronavirus antibody treatment cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% for high-risk patients in a Phase 3 study.

The study combined Lilly drugs bamlanivimab and etesevimab for patients recently diagnosed with COVID.

“These results provide additional efficacy and safety data that support the use of the dose recently granted both Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a positive scientific opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use,” the company said in a statement.

“Lilly continues to engage with global regulators to make bamlanivimab alone and bamlanivimab and etesevimab together available around the world.”

Lilly recently traded at $204.79, down 0.64%. Its shares jumped 36% in the six months through Tuesday amid enthusiasm over COVID drugs, compared to a 14% increase in the S&P 500 over the same time period.

For COVID vaccines, the FDA currently allows widespread use of drugs by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report/BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

At the end of January, Lilly reported adjusted profit of $2.75 a share for the fourth quarter, a 59% increase from the same period the previous year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.32. Revenue rose 21.8% year-over-year to $7.44 billion, coming in just ahead of analysts' forecasts of $7.3 billion.

For this year, Lilly said COVID therapies will likely generate between $1 billion and $2 billion in revenue, boosting its overall top line to between $26.5 billion and $28 billion.

Street.com founder Jim Cramer said in January that Lilly hasn’t received the attention it deserves for its COVID treatments.

Eli Lilly is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.