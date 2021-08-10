TheStreet home
Mortgage Rates: Jim Cramer Says the Train Is Leaving the Station
Lightning eMotors Jumps on $850M Deal With Berkshire Hathaway Unit

Lightning eMotors will help develop 7,500 zero-emission shuttle buses with Forest River, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway.
Lightning eMotors  (ZEV) - Get Report shares jumped more than 60% Tuesday after the company said it entered an $850 million partnership with Berkshire Hathaway company Forest River.

The pact will see Lightning supply Forest River with fully electric power trains and charging products and services for 7,500 zero-emission shuttle buses over 4 1/2 years. 

"This has the potential to be the largest contract ever in the electric shuttle bus market," Lightning eMotors Chief Executive Tim Reeser said in a statement.

"[We] believe it will be the catalyst for other large commercial vehicle [original equipment manufacturers] and fleets to accelerate their adoption of commercial electric vehicles." 

Shares of the Loveland, Colo., company's stock at last check jumped nearly 60% to $10.22.

Lightning will manufacture the parts at its 231,000 square foot facility in Loveland and ship the power trains to Forest River's factory in Goshen, Ind.

Forest River is the largest shuttle bus manufacturer in North America, selling more than 10,000 Class 4 to 6 shuttle bus units a year. 

The vehicles the two companies will produce are Class 4 and 5 shuttles that will have a single charge range between 80 and 160 miles. They will be able to "recharge over a lunch break" using Lightning's fast charge infrastructure, the company said. 

The buses will be 20 to 34 feet long and have between 12 and 33 passenger seats.

Berkshire Hathaway is the Omaha investment firm headed by Warren Buffett. 

