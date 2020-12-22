Lidar and EV Charging Stocks Jump on Apple Electric Car Report

A report that Apple is once more looking to bring an electric car to market has sparked fresh gains for select EV plays.

Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report stock is by no means the only one getting a boost from a report that the tech giant is looking to sell an electric car by 2024.

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report, a developer of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric cars, is up 24% in Tuesday trading. The gains leave QuantumScape, which went public last week through a SPAC merger, sporting a $43 billion valuation in spite of the fact that the company isn’t yet generating revenue.

Meanwhile, EV charging station provider Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report is up 16.5%. The gains leave Blink sporting a $1.4 billion valuation and trading for more than 130 times its expected 2021 revenue.

Developers of Lidar sensors, which are used by autonomous driving systems to create 3D scans of a car’s surroundings, are also rallying. Velodyne Lidar VLDR is up 6.6%, while Luminar Technologies (LAZR) - Get Report is up 4.8%. Both companies went public this year via SPACs (they’ll be joined soon by Lidar startup Ouster, which is going public through a SPAC merger with Colonnade Acquisition CLA).

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, on the other hand, is down 3.9%. Elon Musk’s company is now down 10% since being added to the S&P 500 at the start of the week, albeit still up 647% on the year and sporting a $602 billion market cap.

Shares of Chinese EV and plug-in hybrid makers are also seeing some selling pressure. Nio (NIO) - Get Report is down 4.3%, Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report is down 5.6% and Li Auto (LI) - Get Report is down 6.1%.

Apple, for its part, is up 3.4%. That leaves Tim Cook’s company up 81% on the year and sporting a $2.25 trillion market cap.

Reuters reported that Apple’s planned electric car will feature a “monocell” battery design that could significantly lower battery costs and (by increasing battery density) improve vehicle range. The news service also reported that the car will feature Lidar sensors supplied by third parties.

Apple was first reported to be working on an electric car in early 2015. At the time, reports said that the company sought to bring a self-driving electric car to market by 2019.

However, Apple eventually laid off a number of the employees it had hired for the effort, which was codenamed Project Titan. And in recent years, it has largely focused its automotive R&D efforts on an autonomous driving system and its CarPlay platform, which integrates with the infotainment systems of third-party cars.

If accurate, Reuters' report indicates that Apple -- perhaps encouraged by the EV market's growth and its own battery and autonomous driving technology advances -- has widened Titan's ambitions back to its original goals.

