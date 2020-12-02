Li Auto Shares Off After Report of Record Deliveries, Share Sale

Li shares slid after the electric-vehicle maker reported that November deliveries of its Li One model touched a record. The company also is selling shares.

Li Auto (LI) - Get Report shares fell on Wednesday after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported that deliveries of its Li One model hit a record 4,646 in November, up 26% from 3,692 in October.

Li One also set a production record in November, topping 5,000, the company said.

Also on Wednesday Li filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 47 million of its U.S.-listed shares. The offering totals 5.6% of shares outstanding, based on FactSet data, according to MarketWatch.

For the first 11 months of the year, deliveries totaled 26,498. In the third quarter, they registered 8,660, up 31% from 6,604 in the second quarter and triple the 2,896 of the first quarter.

The Beijing company has forecast deliveries of 11,000 to 12,000 in the fourth quarter.

Li shares recently traded at $31.51, down 9.6%. They have slid 27% since Nov. 24. But the stock more than doubled since it went public July 30 through Tuesday

Investor enthusiasm for the EV sector in general -- and particularly in China, the world’s biggest EV market -- has surged.

As of Nov. 30, Li had 45 retail stores in 38 Chinese cities, and 97 service centers and Li-Auto-authorized body and paint shops in 72 cities.

“To meet the growing demand of its vehicles across China, the company targets to further expand its direct sales and servicing network,” the company said in a statement.

Last month, Li, in its first earnings report since going public, reported revenue of 2.51 billion yuan ($369.8 million) for the third quarter, up 29% from the second quarter. The latest figure beat the FactSet analyst consensus of 2.42 billion yuan.

Li’s net loss totaled 0.52 yuan a share, shrinking from 2.71 in the second quarter. The latest loss exceeded the analyst consensus of 0.38 yuan.