TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng Jump as EV Firms Reportedly Seek Hong Kong Listing

The trio of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are all already publicly listed in the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:

Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto Inc.  (LI) - Get Report, Nio Inc.  (NIO) - Get Report and XPeng Inc.  (XPEV) - Get Report all plan on listing in Hong Kong as early as this year, according to a report Tuesday. 

The companies, all of which are already publicly listed in the U.S., aim to sell at least 5% of enlarged share capital on the Hong Kong exchange, sources told Reuters. Proceeds for the listings could reach $5 billion. 

The companies have been working with unnamed advisors on the sales, which could start as early as mid-year, anonymous sources said. The trio has raised nearly $15 billion in U.S. markets since 2018, according to Reuters. 

Meanwhile, the China Passenger Car Association issued some encouraging statistics overnight, saying that EV sales in February rose more than sevenfold year-over-year to 97,000 vehicles. 

Shares of Li Auto jumped 13.3%, while Xpeng and NIO gained 14.2% and 11.9%, respectively, on Tuesday morning. 

On Monday, Xpeng reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss and vehicle deliveries that beat its own expectations. 

The Guangzhou-based electric carmaker, which went public in August, said it lost 787.4 million yuan ($121 million) in the fourth quarter vs. a loss of 997.1 million yuan ($153.3 million) in the same period a year ago. Total revenue jumped almost 350% to 2.85 billion yuan ($438.1 million).

Last week, Nio reported fourth-quarter losses that were wider-than-expected.

Nio said revenue totaled 6.641 billion renminbi (US$1.018 billion) in the quarter, up 133.2% from last year, but below Visible Alpha’s analyst forecast of 6.7 billion yuan.

Nio posted a net loss of 1.389 billion renminbi (US$212.8 million) in the quarter, shrinking 51.5% from a year ago. The net loss per share registered 1.05 renminbi ($0.16) in the fourth quarter, wider than analysts’ estimate of a 0.70 renminbi loss.

Meanwhile, Li Auto reported a surprise quarterly profit when it released its fourth quarter results in late February. 

The Beijing company reported a fiscal fourth quarter profit of 107.5 million yuan ($16.7 million), or 2 cents per share, versus a loss of 107 million yuan ($16.5 million) in the third quarter. Revenue jumped 65% to 4.15 billion yuan ($640 million).

Analysts were expecting a net loss of 125 million yuan ($19.4 million), or 4 cents per share, on revenue of $565.5 million. 

Shares of U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report also rose in tandem with its Chinese counterparts Tuesday, surging 11.8% at last check. 

Stock Trader Lead
MARKETS

Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Higher, Nasdaq Jumps 3.5%

A person walks past a GameStop in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on January 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

GameStop Short Sellers Nursing $11 Billion in Losses This Year - Ortex

Second Sight Medical Lead
INVESTING

Second Sight Eyes 1,500%-Plus Gains on FDA RP Treatment Approval

The History of Dick's Sporting Goods, More Than Just a Bait-and-Tackle Shop
INVESTING

Dick's Sporting Goods Drops After Mixed Sales Outlook

Roblox Lead
INVESTING

Roblox Set to Go Public With Direct Listing of 199 Million Shares

Coronavirus: Pfizer And BioNtech To Seek Emergency US Approval 'within Days' After Better-than-expected Test Results
INVESTING

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Neutralizes Brazil Variant, Study Finds

Fisker + Chrysler = IPO
INVESTING

Fisker Climbs After Passing 14,000 Reservations for Ocean SUV EVs

Rob Gronkowski Lead
INVESTING

Rob Gronkowski to Issue NFT Digital Playing Cards