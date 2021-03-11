5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Li Auto, Bumble, Blink Charging

Li Auto, Blink Charging, Bumble, Xpeng and Camping World Holdings are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks rose Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set record intraday highs as tech shares rallied.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday.

1. Li Auto | Increase 26%

Li Auto (LI) - Get Report rose after Needham analyst Vincent Yu initiated coverage on shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker with a buy rating and a price target of $37.

Yu said he was positive on the company's "differentiated" EV products and relatively higher margins.

2. Blink Charging | Increase 16.2%

Blink Charging (BLNK) - Get Report climbed after the electric-vehicle-charging-equipment company was awarded a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund for the placement of 144 Blink 1Q 200 fast charging stations at 32 sites across the state.

3. Bumble | Increase 12.1%

Bumble (BMBL) - Get Report advanced after the dating app operator reported higher-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter and offered an upbeat revenue forecast for the full year.

The newly public company said paying customers rose 32.5% from the same period a year earlier.

4. XPeng | Increase 12.1%

Shares of XPeng (XPEV) - Get Report were surging after the Chinese electric vehicle maker recently said it had delivered almost 13,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up more than 300% from a year ago.

Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau upgraded the stock to buy after the report.

5. Camping World Holdings | Increase 11.5%

Camping World Holdings (CWH) - Get Report rose after BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform with a price target of $50, up from $35.

Johnson cited an improved outlook for the recreational vehicle industry, an "inexpensive" valuation, and a re-acceleration of the strategy to acquire independent dealerships.