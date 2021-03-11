TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Li Auto, Bumble, Blink Charging

Li Auto, Blink Charging, Bumble, Xpeng and Camping World Holdings are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks rose Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set record intraday highs as tech shares rallied.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday.

1. Li Auto | Increase 26%

Li Auto  (LI) - Get Report rose after Needham analyst Vincent Yu initiated coverage on shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker with a buy rating and a price target of $37. 

Yu said he was positive on the company's "differentiated" EV products and relatively higher margins. 

2. Blink Charging | Increase 16.2%

Blink Charging  (BLNK) - Get Report climbed after the electric-vehicle-charging-equipment company was awarded a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency's Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund for the placement of 144 Blink 1Q 200 fast charging stations at 32 sites across the state.

3. Bumble | Increase 12.1%

Bumble  (BMBL) - Get Report advanced after the dating app operator reported higher-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter and offered an upbeat revenue forecast for the full year. 

The newly public company said paying customers rose 32.5% from the same period a year earlier.

4. XPeng | Increase 12.1%

Shares of XPeng  (XPEV) - Get Report were surging after the Chinese electric vehicle maker recently said it had delivered almost 13,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up more than 300% from a year ago. 

Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau upgraded the stock to buy after the report.

5. Camping World Holdings | Increase 11.5%

Camping World Holdings  (CWH) - Get Report rose after BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform with a price target of $50, up from $35. 

Johnson cited an improved outlook for the recreational vehicle industry, an "inexpensive" valuation, and a re-acceleration of the strategy to acquire independent dealerships.

Carrie Lam on Thursday told Legco that public confidence in the government's vaccine programme would be boosted when delivery issues were resolved. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot Vaccine Cleared for Use in EU

Penn National Gaming Buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $360M
INVESTING

Penn National at Record as Barstool Sportsbook Opens in Illinois

Bonds Lead
INVESTING

US 30-Year Bond Auction Sees Solid Demand, But Foreign Buyers Plunge

Coupang Lead
INVESTING

Coupang Opens at $63.50 a Share in Stock Market Debut

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Tech Stocks Rally

12 denali np alaska bears sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

America's Best National Parks

JD.com's Fintech Arm Prepares For IPO In Shanghai's Star Market
INVESTING

How to Trade JD.com After a Mixed Earnings Reaction

Cloudera Shares Active After Carl Icahn Reaches Agreement for Board Seats
INVESTING

Cloudera Lower as Analysts See Subscription Revenue Slowing