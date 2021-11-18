Tesla Ranks Next to Last in Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Ratings

Tesla’s near the bottom finish matched its 2020 ranking. It had four models in the survey.

Consumer Reports released its automobile reliability ratings Thursday with Toyota Motor (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR Report-owned Lexus, Mazda (MZDAY) , and Toyota ranking as the top brands in that order.

Stellantis’ (STLA) - Get Stellantis NV Report Jeep, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, and Ford Motor’s (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Lincoln made up the bottom three.

The rankings are based on data collected from Consumer Reports members about their experiences with more than 300,000 vehicles.

“Historically, Lexus and Toyota have regularly been at the top of CR’s brand rankings for reliability,” the publication said. “That’s an especially noteworthy accomplishment for Toyota, which has a wide array of different nameplates in the survey, 13 in all.”

As for Lexus, all of its models score average or better for reliability in the report.

“The Lexus GX SUV is the most reliable new vehicle overall this year,” the publication said.

“Owners reported no problems for the three model years that CR analyzed in the brand rankings. The UX is Lexus' only average model.”

Tesla’s next-to-last finish matched its 2020 ranking. It had four models in the survey.

“While Tesla’s Model 3 has average reliability, the Model Y still has body hardware issues with the tailgate and door alignment, paint defects, and multiple other problems,” Consumer Reports said.

“The Model X and Model S both have body hardware, climate system, and in-car electronics problems.”

When it comes to last prize winner Lincoln, all models “have below-average reliability, with the Corsair and Aviator being well-below average,” Consumer Reports said.

“They, along with the Nautilus, have transmission, in-car electronics and power equipment problems.”