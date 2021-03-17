Lennar to Spin Off Businesses, Including Tech Investments

Lennar will spin off $3 billion to $5 billion of assets. The new entity will have no debt.

Lennar (LEN) - Get Report shares rose to a record after the giant homebuilder said it was spinning off parts of its business not directly related to homebuilding and financial services.

It also reported stronger-than-expected earnings.

The Miami homebuilder's shares recently traded at life-high levels. Most recently it was trading 10% higher at $97.62.

Businesses that will be spun off include technology investments and Lennar Mortgage Finance, the company said in its earnings call, according to Reuters.

The spun-off entity will total $3 billion to $5 billion in assets, with no debt, the company said.

As for the earnings, for the quarter ended Feb. 28, Lennar reported profit of $1 billion, or $3.20 a share, on revenue of $5.3 billion.

In the year-earlier period, the company earned $667.7 million, or $1.27 a share, on sales of $4.5 billion.

Lennar had been expected to report $1.71 a share on sales of $5.1 billion, based on a FactSet survey.

"In spite of a recent uptick in interest rates, the housing market remains very strong across the country,” said Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar, in a statement.

“A combination of still low interest rates, strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government, and solid household formation continue to drive demand, while the housing shortage driven by 10 years of production shortfall defines a constrained supply.”

In mid-March TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer, in his "Mad Money" Lightning Round, called Lennar shares a buy.