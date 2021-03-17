TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Lennar to Spin Off Businesses, Including Tech Investments

Lennar will spin off $3 billion to $5 billion of assets. The new entity will have no debt.
Author:
Publish date:

Lennar  (LEN) - Get Report shares rose to a record after the giant homebuilder said it was spinning off parts of its business not directly related to homebuilding and financial services.

It also reported stronger-than-expected earnings.

The Miami homebuilder's shares recently traded at life-high levels. Most recently it was trading 10% higher at $97.62. 

Businesses that will be spun off include technology investments and Lennar Mortgage Finance, the company said in its earnings call, according to Reuters.

The spun-off entity will total $3 billion to $5 billion in assets, with no debt, the company said. 

Jim Cramer's Favorite Housing Stocks. And the Threat He Sees.

As for the earnings, for the quarter ended Feb. 28, Lennar reported profit of $1 billion, or $3.20 a share, on revenue of $5.3 billion.

In the year-earlier period, the company earned $667.7 million, or $1.27 a share, on sales of $4.5 billion. 

Lennar had been expected to report $1.71 a share on sales of $5.1 billion, based on a FactSet survey.

"In spite of a recent uptick in interest rates, the housing market remains very strong across the country,” said Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar, in a statement.

“A combination of still low interest rates, strong personal savings rates during the pandemic, strong stimulus from the government, and solid household formation continue to drive demand, while the housing shortage driven by 10 years of production shortfall defines a constrained supply.”

In mid-March TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer, in his "Mad Money" Lightning Round, called Lennar shares a buy.

Uber Hong Kong Driver Numbers Surge During Covid-19 Crisis, As Demand Rises For Ride-hailing Firm's Trips, Deliveries
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: The Problem With Uber

The 'Rolling Bear Market' Has Arrived: Morgan Stanley
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Build-A-Bear, Lennar

How Will Plug Power (PLUG) Stock React to Q4 Earnings?
INVESTING

Is Plug Power Heading for New 2021 Lows?

Fed Raises Rates Above 1% for First Time Since 2008 -- And It's Not Done
INVESTING

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yields Hit 13-Month High, Pressuring Powell, Fed

Hong Kong Disneyland Hopes To Cast Magic Spell Over Tourism Slump With November Reopening Of Delayed Castle Of Magical Dreams
INVESTING

Disneyland to Reopen April 30 as California Eases COVID Rules

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Picks 3 EV Stocks

Olo Lead
INVESTING

Olo Shares Skyrocket in Stock Market Debut

Bitcoin's Appeal Grows As More Investment Platforms Facilitate Dollar Loans Backed By Cryptocurrencies
INVESTING

Bitcoin Is Dirty, Slow, Volatile and Impractical - Bank of America Report