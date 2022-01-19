Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff

Homebuilders Lennar, KB, D.R. Horton Cut at KeyBanc on Rates Worry

KeyBanc based its homebuilder downgrades on inflation concern and anticipation of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Lennar  (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report, KB Home  (KBH) - Get KB Home Report, D.R. Horton  (DHI) - Get D.R. Horton, Inc. Report and other major homebuilders on Wednesday were downgraded at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The investment firm based the downgrades on inflation concern and anticipation of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

“Builders’ stocks face a wall of worry as 2022 begins, as a tightening monetary outlook negatively affects sentiment, Covid-induced inflation and supply constraints compound lagged money supply trends. And past home price gains that elevated margins will likely abate,” KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener wrote in a commentary.

“Tightening cycles impact builders’ stocks, with stocks falling 32% peak to trough, down 89% of the time since 1969. The sector fell 21% during the actual tightening cycle.” 

The cycles lasted 10 months, “with a lower duration of seven months during the volatile 1975-1982 period, [which] could be relevant to trading this year,” Zener said.

TheStreet Recommends

He downgraded D.R. Horton, TopBuild  (BLD) - Get TopBuild Corp. Report and Installed Building Products  (IBP) - Get Installed Building Products, Inc. Report to sector weight from overweight. And he pared Lennar, KB Home, and Toll Brothers  (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers, Inc. Report to underweight from sector weight.

“We think builders’ operational success … cannot offset cyclical tailwinds ebbing (low supply, low rates) in time,” Zener said.

He offered downside price targets of $86 for Lennar $38 for KB Home and $56 for Toll Brothers. 

Lennar recently traded at $99.45; KB Home at $44.42, and Toll Brothers at $61.90, all down around 2%.

Morningstar analyst Brian Bernard doesn’t share Zener’s pessimism about Lennar, putting fair value at $117.

“Lennar closed the books on an excellent fiscal 2021 performance” and is “poised to deliver an even stronger performance in fiscal 2022,” Bernard wrote last month.

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto ATMs Shutdown in Singapore on 'Impulse' Trading

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
OEXBACPG

Stock Market Today - 1/19: Procter & Gamble, SoFi, Bank of America Pace Wall Street Rebound

Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when its Autopilot feature is engaged. The feature has been implicated in multiple accidents, drawing scrutiny in Washington. (Dreamstime/TNS)
INVESTING
TSLAUBER

A Tesla Driver Is Charged in a Crash Involving Autopilot

SoFi Lead
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
SOFI

SoFi Shares Skyrocket After Getting the Nod to Become a Real Bank

Procter & Gamble Looks Ready to Bounce Back
MARKETS
PG

Procter & Gamble Beats Q2 Profit Forecast, Sees Pricing Power Boost; Shares Jump

UnitedHealth and J&J Drive Dow to 23,000 but Rest of Market Wavers
MARKETS
UNH

UnitedHealth Sees Optum Strength Power Q4 Earnings, Confirms 2022 Outlook

1. Bank of America (BAC): Buy
MARKETS
BACJPMGS

Bank of America Q4 Profit Blasts Forecast, Sees Flat Expenses in 2022; Shares Surge

Los Angeles Reinstates Mask Mandate – What You Need to Know
HEALTH
MMMHONKMB

Biden Promises Free Masks for All. Who Makes Them?