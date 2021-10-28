LendingClub Stock Leaps on Earnings Beat, Year Guidance

Shares of LendingClub Bank (LC) - Get LendingClub Corp Report jumped Thursday following the digital marketplace bank stronger-than-expected third quarter and raised full-year guidance.

At last check LendingClub shares jumped 29% to $40.92. The stock has nearly quadrupled year to date.

The San Francisco company swung to earnings of 26 cents a share from a loss of 38 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter.

The latest figure was more than double the 12-cent;profit estimate in a survey of analysts by FactSet.

Revenue tripled from a year earlier to $246 million from $71 million and beat the analyst estimate of $222 million.

For the year, the company now expects revenue to come in between $796 million and $806 million. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting full-year revenue of $758 million.

LendingClub, founded in 2007, now has a customer base of 3.8 million. Consumers continue to move to online banking, Chief Executive Scott Sanborn said in a statement.