LendingClub Jumps as Cathie Wood's ARK ETF Adds to Stake

ARK Fintech added more than 80,000 shares of LendingClub after purchasing 228,500 shares last week.

Shares of LendingClub (LC) - Get Report jumped Tuesday, continuing a rally into a sixth day, after investor Cathie Wood and her ARK Investment Management firm increased their stake in the online lending company.

The firm said that on Monday it added 86,639 shares of the San Francisco company to its actively traded ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) - Get Report. That followed a purchase of about 228,500 shares last week.

LendingClub shares at last check were up 9.2% at $18.66. They've touched a 52-week high $18.91, up 11%, on Tuesday.

Shares of LendingClub, which provides unsecured personal loans, have jumped more than 70% year to date. The stock rebounded from a slide during the pandemic.

LendingClub stock also surged in January after the company received regulatory clearance to buy Radis Bancorp. The company unveiled the closing on Feb. 1.

ARK Fintech at last check was up 0.6% at $55.52.

Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, said she wasn't worried about the recent drop in her funds, particularly ARK Innovation, which has fallen for three straight weeks. In fact, she said she's capitalizing on the selloff.

“Right now the market is broadening out and we think in an underlying sense the bull market is strengthening and that will play to our benefit over the longer term,” Wood told CNBC earlier this month.

"Non-bank providers like Charles Schwab (SCHW) - Get Report or Robinhood for investing, LendingClub for personal loans, and RocketMortgage (RKT) - Get Report for mortgages are proliferating, perhaps because consumers want to diversify their risks or because banks cannot convince users to agree to more than one product or service," Ark Invest said in a recent research note.